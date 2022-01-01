Temple-based Wilsonart won six industry awards in 2021, the company announced.
“As the building and remodeling industry experience continued growth, 2021 proved to be a banner year for engineered surfaces and Wilsonart in particular,” the company said in a news release. “The world-class innovator of next-generation engineered surfaces bolstered its category leadership by earning six industry awards honoring the brand’s latest product innovations. The prestigious accolades from both the commercial and residential arenas recognized not only the company’s design expertise but also the power of the Wilsonart brand.”
Awards received by Wilsonart in 2021 include:
2021 Builder Media Brand Preference Survey
The survey highlights the most trusted and favorite brands in the building materials and products industry. Winners are chosen by the readers of Builder and Developer and Builder Bytes. This year, Wilsonart received top honors in the “Countertops” category for its high-pressure laminate collection.
Green Builder Media Brand Index
Wilsonart was spotlighted among the top five countertop brands in Green Builder Media’s 2021 Brand Index. The annual audit gauges builders’ likes and dislikes about products in the green construction market across 24 categories. Winners and rankings in each category are determined by the results in three distinct segments — the publication’s traditional survey data, public sentiment and market visibility.
Home Builder Executive Innovation Awards
Wilsonart was honored with a Gold Innovation Award in the “Engineered Surfaces” category of the Home Builder Executive Innovation Awards for its collection. The annual program honors manufacturers that have brought unique products, features and/or builder programs to market during the past year.
Kitchen and Bath Business Reader’s Choice Awards
The annual Kitchen & Bath Business Readers’ Choice Awards program celebrates the best kitchen and bath brands across 25 different categories. Based on input from the design-savvy subscribers and followers of KBB, Wilsonart earned top honors in the “Kitchen Countertops” category for 2021.
Qualified Remodeler — 2021 Remodelers’ Choice: 100 Most Requested Products
The Wetwall Water-Proof Wall Panel System earned its way onto Qualified Remodeler’s 2021 Remodeler’s Choice: 100 Most Requested Products list. The annual list is a compilation of the 100 products that generated the most inquiries by QR readers over the previous 12 months.
SATA Advancement in Regulatory Response Award
Sponsored by the Southern Aerosol Technical Association, the SATA Aerosol Innovation Awards recognize individuals, groups and companies that made considerable contributions to the growth and success of the aerosol industry. SATA’s 2021 Advancement in Regulatory Response Award was presented to Wilsonart for its innovative adhesive products, Aerosol NF702A and Canister NF702/NF703, NF742/NF743 Nonflammable Spray Adhesives.
“It is always rewarding when our work receives praise and recognition, especially from influential leaders and tastemakers within our industry,” Danielle Mikesell, global vice president of marketing and design at Wilsonart, said in the news release.