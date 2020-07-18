In a building steeped in Temple history, a new restaurant featuring fresh pizza and cold beer plans to open later this week.
Treno Pizzeria and Taproom is now set to open Friday in downtown Temple, serving a variety of pizzas, beers and other foods baked in its wood-fired oven. The opening at 110 S. First St. comes after months of the restaurant serving the city “drive-by pies” with its pizza oven-equipped food truck.
Jacob Bates, owner of Treno and nearby Bird Creek Burger Co., said delays to the restaurant’s opening, which originally had been planned for January, were somewhat fortunate.
“I think (our delays were) a bit of a blessing in disguise, because if we had opened and been shut down this quickly I don’t know if we would have been able to rebound,” Bates said. “We got those couple (of) months to get the brand out there and do that trailer, that was brilliant. We’ve (now) got a lot of people who have tried our pizzas and that is a nice place to be because you normally don’t get that opportunity.”
Bates said the restaurant — which means train in Italian — gives a nod to Temple’s railroad history. The eatery will be serving the same menu of pizzas that were available from the food truck, along with many new additions.
New additions will include a few new varieties of pizza, a build-your-own pizza station and several types of dessert-flavored pizzas. Aside from pizza, the restaurant also will be serving wood-fired calamari, eggplants and wings along with steaks and salads.
Getting the recipes for the different pizzas has been a long endeavor for Bates. It took him about two months just to get the pizza dough to its current point.
Treno also will be serving a wide variety of different beers and wines on tap, with about 30 of the 36 taps to be ready by the time the restaurant opens. Bates said the coronavirus has allowed the restaurant to get some beers from brewers in Austin that they otherwise would not have been able to get.
“Distribution has been a little bit limited for some of these beer manufacturers lately, so getting the actual kegs in has been a bit challenging,” Bates said. “It has also allowed us to get some breweries out of Austin, and some other Texas breweries, to be able to reach us from a delivery perspective. There is stuff I’ve got coming on tap that I don’t think we would have been able to get if all of this stuff had not happened.”
Bates has built an outdoor space for his customers behind Treno and First Street Roasters, the coffee shop adjoining the restaurant that he also owns. He is planning an August opening for the coffee shop.
The outdoor space includes seating, two playgrounds for kids and a stage for performers. The northern wall, which faces Avenue A, features a colorful mural.
The wall around the outdoor space is special for Bates, who said the bricks used to build the wall were the original bricks used to pave First Street and were excavated when the city improved the road. He said he plans to put a plaque up later to commemorate the history of these bricks and the city.
Bates said he also was excited for residents to see the two renovated buildings, both of which are about 100 years old or older.
Bates said First Street Roasters and Treno will have a joint grand opening. He said he is currently waiting for the backyard of the two businesses to be complete, which he anticipates will be in August
Looking forward, Bates said, he can’t wait to see what the two restaurants will look like a few years down the road with continuous growth.