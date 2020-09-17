Customers of Little Elm Valley Water Supply Corp. are urged to boil to their drinking water after E. coli bacteria was found in the supplier’s drinking water, officials announced Thursday.
“E. coli bacteria were found in the water supply on Sept. 17, 2020,” Little Elm Valley said in a statement. “These bacteria can make you sick, and are especially a concern for people with weakened immune systems. Bacterial contamination can occur when increased run-off enters the drinking water source (for example, following heavy rains). It can also happen due to a break in the distribution system (pipes) or a failure in the water treatment process.”
Customers are urged to boil their water used for cooking, drinking or making ice prior to consumption.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil for two minutes.
“E. coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes,” the supplier’s statement said. “Human pathogens in these wastes can cause short-term effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a greater health risk for infants, young children, the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems.”
The symptoms above are not caused only by organisms in drinking water, Little Elm Valley said.
“If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice,” the supplier said. “People at increased risk should seek advice from their healthcare providers about drinking this water.”
Little Elm Valley Water Supply Corp. is taking correction actions that include chlorinating and flushing the system, according to the statement.
“We are completing a comprehensive assessment of our water system and of our monitoring and operational practices to identify and correct any causes of the contamination,” Little Elm Valley Water Supply said.
“We are increasing sampling for coliform bacteria to determine the source of the contamination,” the supplier said. “We will inform you when tests show no bacteria are present and you no longer need to boil your water. We anticipate resolving the problem within two days.”
For more information, contact Robert Jekel at 254-697-4016.
If a customer wishes to reach the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, they may call 512-239-4691.
General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by bacteria and other disease-causing organisms are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.