After almost a decade serving others, a barbecue restaurant in East Temple is looking for some help themselves.
It’s All Good BBQ & More burned down last week after more than a hour-long effort by Temple Fire & Rescue to put out the flames. LaToya Wells, daughter of restaurant owner Tony Wells, is now reaching out to the community for help rebuilding the restaurant.
LaToya started a gofundme.com fundraiser last week, with a goal of $80,000, to help her father rebuild his restaurant.
“As I spoke with my father, hearing the pain in his voice, the most powerful statement followed,” LaToya said. “He stated to me he wanted to rebuild. He couldn’t see it any other way.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, the restaurant’s fundraiser had $1,670 in donations, including from some people out of state.
Santos Soto, spokesman for Temple Fire & Rescue, said the city received a call about the fire at 12:51 p.m. and arrived only a few minutes later.
Officials have since concluded that the fire was caused by some of the cooking equipment in the restaurant that was left unattended.
The city is still looking for the person who first noticed the fire and stopped to get those inside the building out before a butane tank exploded. Officials believe the person to be either a city worker or Oncor employee.
Tony Wells said that, at first, he did not understand how severe the fire was when he was told about it last week.
“I thought it was just my (barbecue) pit that caught on fire,” Tony Wells said. “And I said, they got fire extinguishers back there, tell them to use them. When I came up here, I saw it was engulfed already.”
On Tuesday morning, Tony slowly picked through the rubble of his former restaurant, alongside a group of volunteers who came to help.
Tony was able to find some elements of the building that were not damaged, including a set of plastic kitchen containers used to store ingredients.
Despite having managed to salvage some items, Tony Wells said he doesn’t anticipate finding too many items in the wreckage that can still be used. He said that, on top of the fire melting or burning certain items, others were damaged by the smoke.
Tony Wells, who pointed to a section of the restaurant still standing, said some of the stored food would probably not be useful because of the smoke and fire damage.
Currently, Tony Well said, the goal is to mainly get the restaurant cleaned up and start looking towards the future.
“Right now that is my focus, to get it cleaned up,” Well said. “I got some good people in the community, looking to help me find another building while we work on this one.”
Those interested in making a donation can go to the restaurant’s gofundme fundraiser at https://bit.ly/3J33prz.