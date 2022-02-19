SALADO — Village officials have launched the Salado Community Institute to develop new local leaders and provide a look into municipal operations.
The leadership program, launched earlier this month, “aims to engage, educate and inspire residents to get involved in their community by developing a meaningful relationship with public service,” according to a news release from the village of Salado.
The program will consist of six two-hour classes held weekly during a six-week period from April 26 to May 31. Classes will be held 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and on Saturday mornings.
Participants will listen to speakers from community organizations, critical infrastructure sectors, including Oncor Energy Delivery and the Salado Water Supply Corp., as well as from village departments. Some presentations will include tours of village day to day operations.
“Program participants are given the opportunity to enhance their understanding of village services and functions, and their connection with the community while building the skills and knowledge to success in village leadership roles in the future possibly,” the release said.
The program is limited to 10 people. Applications for the program are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until March 30. Only completed applications are accepted, the village said.
Applications, available online at www.saladotx.gov, can be emailed to sybarra@saladotx.gov, or dropped off for Stacey Ybarra, assistant village administrator, at the Salado Municipal Building, 301 N. Stagecoach Road.
Applicants will be notified when they are accepted into the program. More information on classes will be provided to participants as the April 26 start date nears.
Other Bell County leadership development programs are in place in several cities, including Temple and Belton.