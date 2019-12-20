MORGAN’S POINT RESORT — A countywide training co-hosted by Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department and Temple Fire & Rescue will help with multiple kinds of responses, Fire Chief Taran Vaszocz-Williams said.
The newest in lifesaving resources, the AgustaWestland AW 169 helicopter, came from Travis to Bell County on Tuesday evening. According to department officials, it is the only aircraft in Texas that can fly missions for fires, rescue and law enforcement, as well as routine patient care and transport, Vaszocz-Williams said.
The AW 169, or STAR Flight, can assist aircraft or replace them, especially when lives or structures are in danger. It can deliver 200 gallons of water within minutes of arriving at the scene.
The name STAR Flight stands for Shock Trauma Air Rescue.
The standard crew includes the pilot, flight nurse and flight paramedic.
With very ill patients, STAR Flight can more easily gain access, deliver care and hoist the patient out of danger. It can travel 170 mph, Vaszocz-Williams said.
Firefighters from Moffat, Sparta, Southwest Bell County, Troy, Morgan’s Point Resort and Temple were joined by Belton Fire Department, Bell County Communications Center dispatchers, EMS providers from Temple AMR and PHI Air Medical and the medical director, Dr. Taylor Ratcliff.
By seeing the capabilities of everyone involved, ground-based providers can more easily identify when it’s necessary to add them to an incident and more capably assist each other.