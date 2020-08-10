The Bell County Commissioners Court is considering a $109.2 million general fund budget for the upcoming 2021 fiscal year.
County Judge David Blackburn presented the proposed budget Monday morning. It calls for $109.2 million in revenues and expenditures for the next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1 and ends Sept. 30, 2021. The previous year’s budget was $107 million.
“We (have) a balanced budget,” Blackburn said. “We are not the federal government. We do not print money so our budget must balance.”
Revenues and expenditures in the 2021 budget are proposed to increase over the current budget. In the proposed budget, revenues are nearly $2.2 million higher while expenditures will see a $2.1 million bump.
The projected fund balance for 2021 is more than $44.2 million.
The proposed tax rate for the 2021 budget is 42.53 cents — a 2.47-cent decrease from the current rate of 45 cents. The commissioners set that rate last week. The county’s no-new-revenue tax rate — which would bring in the same amount of revenue as the previous year — is 42.42 cents.
“You have to go back approximately 15 years … to find a lower, combined total tax rate,” Blackburn said.
Despite a lower rate, some taxpayers will likely see a higher tax bill.
For example, the average home in Belton is valued at $192,909. That taxpayer can expect to pay $820.44 in taxes to the county — a $23.41 increase since last year’s bill was $797.03 last year, when the average home in the county seat was valued at $177,118.
The voter-approval rate is 44.92 cents. If the commissioners had proposed setting the county’s tax rate at or above that, they would have been required to place the tax rate on the Nov. 3 ballot for voters to consider it.
The commissioners are scheduled to adopt the tax rate and budget at an Aug. 17 meeting. They can decide to adopt a tax rate lower than 42.53 cents, but they cannot exceed it.
Residents can sound off on Bell County’s proposed tax rate at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Commissioners Courtroom on the second floor of the Bell County Courthouse, 101 Central Ave. in Belton. Residents also can participate in the meeting virtually by emailing Bell County Clerk Shelley Coston at shelley.coston@bellcounty.texas.gov at least one hour before 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The commissioners will hold hearings on the proposed budget and tax rate as well as consider adopting both at 9 a.m. Aug. 17 in the courthouse.