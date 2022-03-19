The Texas average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline has hit almost $4, while Bell County sees a slight reduction from last week.
“The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.96 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel,” according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. “That price is four cents less than from this day last week and is $1.32 more per gallon compared to this day last year.”
The rest of the country is dealing with even higher numbers as the national average is $4.29, a $1.41 increase from last year.
“Drivers across the Lone Star State are finally seeing a pause in spiking pump prices, at least for now. The statewide gas price average jumped to a record high on March 11 at $4.01 due to crude oil prices rising as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues,” AAA said in a news release. “Volatility in the gas and oil market is expected to continue until the global oil market figures out how to balance the loss of Russian energy.”
AAA Texas spokesman Daniel Armbuster said crude oil prices have fallen over the last few days, but global supply concerns are causing a spike.
“Crude prices remain volatile as uncertainty lingers over the loss of Russian crude oil and rising concerns about global supply,” he said. “Traditionally, gas prices increase around the switch to summer blends, which occurs in March and April.”
Besides the global crisis, he said the warmer temperatures incite people to travel, creating a high demand.
“The spring and summer travel seasons are also heating up, which can cause prices to fluctuate based on increased demand,” said Armbuster. “AAA expects prices to decline as they normally would after the summer. However, if crude remains high, so will price at the pump.”
Gasbuddy.com, a tech company that tracks gas prices in the nation, said the lowest gas price in Bell County was at the Valero, 1 E. Main St. in Troy, at $3.67 a gallon.
Temple’s best price was at the CEFCO station, 22514 SE H K Dodgen Loop, at $3.73 a gallon.