John Del Rio, the owner of Keoni’s Hawaiian Kaukau Truck, was shocked when he learned about Temple’s revised food trailer ordinance.
He read about the changes in the Telegram. It was the first time he had heard anything about Temple updating its regulations. The changes included an annual fire marshal inspection, bringing wastewater requirements in line with state law and mandating food trucks have a facility to report to every day.
“I had to ask myself, ‘In six months, where am I going to be?’” Del Rio said. “I’m not going to have a job because … we’re not set up like Austin or Waco. Therefore, I have to reevaluate my future, my business as an entrepreneur and retired vet of 24 years.”
Del Rio, a Salado resident who served in the U.S. Army, was one of seven food truck operators who spoke out against the changes during a recent Temple City Council meeting. They wanted the Council to table the changes so the city could work with them to find some sort of middle ground.
That did not happen. The City Council, in a unanimous vote in mid-December, finalized the revisions. Council members gave their initial approval in early December.
One sticking point for food truck operators was the city updating its ordinance to require the mobile food units to operate from a central preparation facility and report to it every day for supplies and cleaning.
Amanda Rice, an assistant city attorney, pointed out that is not just a city requirement — it is state law. In fact, many of the amendments added to the food truck ordinance are from existing state laws. Only the Legislature — or court action — can change state law
“What these amendments do is make that state law into our city (ordinance) so we can incorporate it,” Rice said.
Food truck operators have six months from Dec. 18 to comply with the central preparation facility requirement.
“Because you have the six-month grace period built into your amendments, we can always come back,” City Manager Brynn Myers told Council members. “If we need to do more work on this section, we still have six months before it goes into effect so we can still continue to have conversations about concerns or if there are tweaks we can make.”
Temple resident Denise Perkins operates SnoBelly, a food truck that sells shaved ice. She said the update ordinance treats all food trucks the same when, in fact, each has different needs.
“We’re not all the same,” Perkins said.
Perkins will be impacted by the city banning food trucks from being stored in a residential area. She keeps her truck in her driveway during her off season, she said.
Food truck owners have 60 days from Dec. 18 to find a spot to store their truck other than at their residence, if they live in Temple.
Jay Williams, the owner of Wat Tha Truck, also keeps his food truck at his house. He said he keeps it at home because he can keep an eye on it and ensure the truck stays plugged in.
“At my home, I know where my vehicle is, I know what’s there and I know where it’s plugged in at,” Williams said.
Before motioning to approve the amendments, Council member Susan Long issued a reminder to the business owners.
“There is a grace period and we (the City Council) and the staff are certainly happy to talk about that any further,” she said.