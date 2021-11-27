Workforce Solutions of Central Texas was awarded a 2021 Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by U.S. Department of Labor.
U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh recently recognized the Central Texas agency as one of the 849 recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award, according to a news release.
Workforce Solutions of Central Texas earned the platinum award after applying to the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program. It is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire and retain veterans.
“Here at Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, we honor our veterans and that is something we take very seriously. After the sacrifices these men and women have made for our country, they deserve our support and we are proud to have so many veterans as part of our workforce,” Jennifer Brady, Workforce Solutions of Central Texas spokeswoman, said in the release.
Workforce Solutions joins 848 other companies from 49 states, including the District of Columbia, that have shown a commitment to hiring veterans, but also ensuring that veterans have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.
Recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; and pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans.
More than 1,400 employers have earned a HIRE Vets Medallion Award since 2018.
The 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award application period will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2022. For information about the program and the application process, visit www.HIRE Vets.gov.
To learn about Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, visit www.workforcesolutionsctx.com.