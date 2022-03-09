Temple’s Municipal Building closed Wednesday due to fumes from construction work associated with a first-floor remodel project.
Kiara Nowlin, spokeswoman for the city, said work crews were staining doors in the building, which led to the fumes.
After an evaluation, the Temple Fire Department advised city staff to evacuate the building. Fire Department staff are currently working to clear the fumes, according to a news release.
City leadership will determine when staff can return, in accordance with the Fire Department’s recommendation. Nowlin said the city currently expects employees will be able to return Thursday morning following a delayed report time.
Evacuated staff will continue to work remotely until the building reopens, and operations will continue as normal.
The Municipal Building has been closed to walk-in traffic since May 2021 due to the remodel project.