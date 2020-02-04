The Temple VA needs Valentine’s Day cards to show veterans how much the community cares about them.
The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System is accepting cards for its VA medical centers in Temple and Waco. Veterans organizations, schoolchildren and others are asked to send Valentine’s Day cards to support the National Salute to Veterans programs set for Friday, Feb. 14, the VA said in a news release.
The VA asks that cards be sent to arrive by Wednesday, Feb. 12:
Cards can be mailed to:
Voluntary Service (135)
Central Texas Veterans Health Care System
1901 Veterans Memorial Drive
Temple, Texas, 76504
Activities at the Temple VA start at 1 p.m. Feb. 14. Show those who have given so much they are not forgotten. Valentine’s Day is a great time to say thanks to America’s heroes, the VA release said.
The National Salute to Veteran Patients gives Americans the chance to thank veterans for their freedom by sending Valentines to VA medical facilities. Mail yours today or take the extra step to visit a hero in person, the VA said.
For more information, call Voluntary Service at 254-743-2893.