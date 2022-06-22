Some West Temple residents experienced low water pressure Wednesday morning as a result of a temporary power outage at the Temple Water Treatment Plant, 4820 Parkside Drive.
“This outage led to low water pressure in West Temple for about an hour,” city spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin said. The issue is resolved.”
Knowlin said the water treatment plant has back-up generators but they did not prevent the issue with the low water pressure.
“The generators turned on automatically but not in time to prevent the pumps from shutting down,” she said. “Even though the pumps started right back up, a valve tripped open and caused the pressure issue.”