A decision to close Baylor Scott & White’s thrift store in Belton is not going over well with local residents.
featured
Baylor Scott & White to shutter Belton thrift store
Tags
TDT Shane Monaco
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Unmanned BLORA beach to reopen Saturday
- Lake Belton High has first graduating class of 468 students
- Nicholas Gage Ramirez, 23, of Belton died Friday
- Nicholas Gage Ramirez, age 23, of Belton died Friday
- Abbott backs Phelan’s property tax cut plan, spurring ire from Patrick
- UPDATE: Man dies in accident on North Main in Belton
- Organic Asian grocery store to open in downtown Temple June 4; stop is on Imagine the Possibilities Tour
- Garcia still succeeding at DBU: Belton product helps Patriots to second Division II golf title
- Belton ISD students graduate at ceremonies
- Man indicted on two charges after Temple bank arrest