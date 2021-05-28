The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation reported Thursday that Brian Curtis Backvold’s message therapist license was revoked in March after the Temple masseur allegedly had sexual contact with a client during a session.
Backvold was also fined $5,000 as an administrative penalty.
Backvold is not authorized to perform licensed services in Texas, the agency said.
“These orders represent actions taken by TDLR’s Executive Director and the Texas Commission of Licensing & Regulation to safeguard consumers and protect public health and safety,” the agency said.
The agency also revoked more than 50 licenses for message therapists, cosmetologists, electricians and air-conditioning and refrigeration repair workers.