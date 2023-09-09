VFW Post No. 1820 land

Veterans of Foreign War Post No. 1820 is selling four tracts on its property at 3302 Airport Road in Temple.

 Courtesy

A large “for sale” sign near the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1820 doesn’t mean the establishment is up for sale — the post is shedding undeveloped commercial sites on its Airport Road property.

