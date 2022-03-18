Portions of five properties along Old Waco Road in West Temple could soon be taken by the city for the road’s expansion.
Authorization for the use of eminent domain was unanimously approved by the Temple City Council Thursday. Portions of the five properties are expected to be used for the city’s West Outer Loop Project, which runs down Old Waco Road.
The five properties that could have portions taken by the city are addressed as 3103, 3202 and 3446 Old Waco Road. The final address, 3801 Old Waco Road represents two properties affected by the taking.
The West Outer Loop Project is an effort by the city to connect the northern and southern sections of Interstate 35 in the city with a wider road to ease traffic issues.
The project shows plans to widen the two-lane road to four lanes as well as the addition of a bike lane and sidewalks.
In total the city needs various amounts of right of way from 39 properties owned by 31 owners.
Assistant City Attorney Christina Demirs said all but one of the four property owners have either ignored offers to purchase their land or rejected the offers.
Demirs said her department is currently working with an attorney representing the owners of one property, but wanted to have the ability to use eminent domain in case negotiations fall through.
“So that we can kind of remain on construction schedules and the timeline, we are asking to move forward on eminent domain authorization tonight but we will also be working with him to settle this at the same time,” Demirs said.
Officials did point out that the use of eminent domain did leave two properties with strips of unusable land separated by the proposed road.
Demirs said the city is unable to purchase the properties when using eminent domain, but would purchase the land for a fair price if able.