BELTON — The Commissioners Court took no action Monday on placing a new burn ban in Bell County.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Bill Schumann said the delay will give residents a chance to burn before a ban is enforced.
“This is the last week for outdoor burning, but once we set the burn band in the middle of July it will (likely) be there until the middle of September. So that gives people — if they have to burn — a few days to do whatever,” Schumann said.
However, Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt was in favor of a one-week burn ban.
“I say we do it for a week and see what the forecast holds at. That’s also going with what the volunteers (and) their chiefs have chimed in … That’s their recommendation as well,” Mahlstedt said, referring the area volunteer fire departments.
Mahlstedt pointed to the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which measures the moisture depletion of an area on a zero to 800 scale. Zero represents no moisture depletion.
“Humidity is not quite low enough,” Mahlstedt said. “The (Keetch-Byram Drought Index) — depending on what map you look at — we are averaging in some parts of the county 400 to 500, and some parts of the county are 500 to 600.”
The county registered an average reading of 475 on the Fourth of July holiday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. That average reading increased to 485 the following day.
And Mahlstedt noted the uncertainty behind rain in the forecast when delivering his recommendation.
“We were supposed to get rain yesterday but it rained at my house for 30 seconds. So I don’t know how accurate the forecast will be for rain,” he said.
There is a 30 percent chance of rain on Tuesday, while the remainder of the week is expected to be sunny and hot, according to the National Weather Service.
Currently, 86 counties in Texas have a burn ban, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. None of Bell County’s neighbors have a burn ban.
Bell County is abnormally dry and experienced a “one class degradation,” according to the Texas Water Development Board.
“June rainfall has been less than normal for much of the state, leading to many areas experiencing at least one class of drought degradation,” Dr. Mark Wentzel, a hydrologist in the TWDB’s Office of Water Science and Conservation, said in a news release. “Some areas of the Panhandle and Central and West Texas experienced two classes of degradation.”