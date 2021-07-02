Temple will soon have the money for multiple city infrastructure projects after the City Council approved the issuance of more than $54.9 million in certificates of obligation this week.
The certificates of obligation, which do not require voter approval unlike other forms of debt, were selected by the City Council in a unanimous vote during their Thursday meeting.
Traci Barnard, the city’s director of finance, said the issuing of this debt is to pay for multiple upcoming and planned capital improvement projects.
“With the fiscal year 2021 through 2028 business plan, the city continues to implement the largest capital improvement plan in the history of the community,” Barnard said.
Barnard said the issuing of this debt has been phased in over the years to allow for a more stable tax rate burden rater than having it all at once.
The four main uses of the funds will be for mobility and transportation improvements, drainage improvements, work on local facilities and public safety measures.
City officials said the mobility and transportation improvements include more than $32.5 million in projects that will gradually be paid back over 20 years. Some of these projects include construction on Hartrick Bluff Road, the Outer Loop West Phase 1 and North and South Pea Ridge Road.
Facility improvements of more than $15.9 million will go towards replacement of the roofs for some buildings and heating, ventilation and air conditioning units for others.
The design of a public safety training campus and the expansion of the city’s animal shelter are also included in the plan.
Temple received the final bids for the purchase of the certificates Thursday, with the winner being BOK Financial Securities out of Dallas and Oklahoma with a bid of 0.691319 percent interest.
Dan Wegmiller, the city’s financial advisor with Specialized Public Finance Inc., said the city was able to get a low interest rate due to current market conditions, its AA debt rating and a large number of bids.
“So it is not grant money but (the interest rate) is very close to zero, which is very hard to believe when we do this kind of stuff,” Wegmiller said. “You all have your largest capital plan going out and are hitting the market at some of the lowest levels.”