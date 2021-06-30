BELTON — Bell County will continue to have a voice on a statewide level after a recent election by the Tax Assessor-Collectors Association of Texas.
Shay Luedeke, the tax assessor-collector for Bell County, was re-elected earlier this month to his second term on the association’s board of directors. The position, a two-year term, allows Luedeke to help craft goals for the group statewide and help other smaller counties with training.
This is Luedeke’s second time being elected to the board, with the body comprised of members from every county in the state. The association’s members elected its leadership through an internal vote.
Luedeke said he enjoys his work with the association and helping smaller counties get the training that they need and might not be able to get like Bell County. He said his position also allows him to give a voice to issues or needs locally that the association might want to address.
“I am fortunate enough to be in a larger county and take this leadership role for everybody across the state of Texas,” Luedeke said. “Smaller counties, they don’t have the resources to be that involved. And those counties rely on the counties like Bell County to feed them information that they need to do their jobs accurately and correctly.”
The election for the position was held from June 5-10 in Corpus Christi during the group’s 87th annual conference with about 400 people attending.
On Monday, Commissioner Bobby Whitson brought up Luedeke’s election and thanked him for his work.
“I want to congratulate Shay and the work he does here in Bell County as well as the work he is doing for all of us around the state,” Whitson said.
Luedeke said after this term as a director on the board, his last of two possible terms, he hopes to run and be elected to one of the group’s two vice-president positions.