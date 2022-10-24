Nobody knows every one of the 310,000 square feet of the Lock Joint Tube operation as intimately as Chuck the cat.
Chuck is the only one of the company’s 118 employees for whom it can be said works from his home and his birthplace at 3601 Eberhardt in Temple’s Industrial Park.
The big, friendly gray tabby has been a fixture at the site for some eight years since he was discovered as an abandoned kitten in the shop.
“Our second shift shipping supervisor was on the floor scanning bundles and he heard a faint ‘mew,’” recalled human resources administrator Alicia Yancy. “He followed the mew and found it coming from a bundle of steel tubing. And, of course, it was a kitten.”
Allen Potter, LJT’s laser supervisor, who has a heart for homeless pets, took the kitten into his office to care for him. The kitten responded by being naturally friendly and adapting to his surroundings. He was more at home at the manufacturing plant than he would be at someone’s residence. Aside from his periodic hunting trips, Chuck is at the facility around the clock, even on weekends when production operations pause.
“He grew up here,” Potter said. “He roams the parking lot. You would think that he’s domesticated. He’ll sit in your lap. We’ve got a shop cat.”
Chuck’s original name was Meeseeks after a character in the animated television series Rick and Morty.
“I started calling him Chuck and so some of us call him Chuck,” Yancy said. “I was the (maintenance repair operation) buyer on the floor and would see him when I delivered parts around the plant and would holler ‘what’s up Chuck,’ and he would come running because I loved to give him his kitty treats.”
LJT primarily produces steel tubing for store fixtures, office and school furniture and fencing. It manufactures a variety of shapes of tubing for those industries as well as for solar, automotive, health and exercise outlets.
Despite the noise, the machinery and the forklifts, Chuck is perfectly happy amongst the activity and stays out of the way. He has lived in a couple of offices over the years, but currently his bachelor pad is the tool crib where he has a bed and is given wet food every morning… and whenever else he so desires. Since Chuck only has a couple of teeth left, the soft food is easier on his palate.
“Many cats have come around, but they don’t stick around long,” Potter said. “He loves to bring you anything he kills. I’ve had a dead rat in front of my office, pigeons and rabbits. He’ll be gone for two or three days, and we think that might have been it for him. But he always comes back.”
Perhaps Chuck’s most famous encounter was in the middle of Eberhardt Road in front of the plant where he went nose to nose with a bobcat. A car came by and clipped the bobcat which left the scene. Chuck returned to the plant hardly fazed.
Even employees who aren’t especially keen on cats have grown to appreciate having Chuck around. Potter said that when corporate managers visit the plant they typically ask, “Where’s the cat, where’s the cat?”
Yancy said, “He’s incredibly friendly and I love it when he sits on the front steps and greets our visitors. He’s a wonderful asset to LJT Texas.”
When Chuck developed crystals in his bladder a few years ago, staffers chipped in to cover his medical expenses.
“He’s a big part of LJT,” Potter said. “He’s got it pretty good here.”