Patrick Carney, who previously worked as a vice president at the BancorpSouth and Texas First State Bank branches in Temple, is joining the commercial lending team at the VeraBank branch in South Temple as a vice president.

 Paras Zaveri

VeraBank, a privately-owned community bank that serves 16 counties in East, Central and Southeast Texas, is looking to expand its footprint in Bell County — an effort that personnel believe they are a step closer to after a recent hire.

