A West Temple cookie delivery business will close its doors today.
In a Facebook post, the Warm Cookie Co. shop said it made “a difficult decision” to close its business at 7348 W. Adams Ave.
“We have made a very hard decision to permanently close our doors effective August 5th,” the store said. “We will be selling our ice cream until we run out of our nitrogen supply and will sell our remaining cookie inventory until we close our doors for the last time on August 5th.
The decision to close was made because of increasing costs and decreasing sales.
“We have experienced a serious decrease in sales and yes, we experienced the expected increase in costs for our larger location, but other serious rise in variable costs and supplies have been devastating, especially with our decrease in sales,” the shop said. “Thank you to each and everyone one of our staff. We appreciate everything y’all have done for us and our store. Please pray for us as we transition into this unknown future.”
The Warm Cookie Co. was the first warm cookie delivery company in the Temple-Belton area when it opened in 2017. The business grew from a Facebook page to a brick and mortar store in the Westfield Market shopping center.
Competitors have since entered the Temple market, with Tiff’s Treats, a cookie delivery business, now open on 2102 S. 31st St. Crumbl Cookie is planning to open in the 6700 block of West Adams Avenue. Signage recently was placed at the new shop’s location in a West Temple shopping center that includes Blaze Pizza.
Warm Cookie Co. thanked its Temple customers for the sweet memories.
“We can’t thank our community, customers, and staff enough. We are closing our doors as the last resort, as we cannot financially continue to operate,” the store said. “Each one of our customers are considered family because they have made our store special. Thank you so much for the memories.”