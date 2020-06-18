Current limitations on quarry blasting vibration limits will continue to stay in place as Temple now moves forward with amending its Fire Prevention and Protection Ordinance.
The Temple City Council narrowly voted 3-2 Thursday to approve an updated revision to the Fire Prevention and Protection Ordinance after it was tabled at the last Council meeting. The approved ordinance would make changes recommended by city staff except for proposed limits on ground vibrations for quarries, a change from the updates proposed at the last meeting.
Proposed changes would have affected Miller Springs Materials, a West Temple quarry located near State Highway 317 and West Adams Avenue.
City Councilwomen Susan Long and Jessica Walker, along with Mayor pro tem Judy Morales, voted in favor of the changes to the ordinance, while Mayor Tim Davis and Councilman Wendell Williams, who represents West Temple, voted in opposition.
The new ordinance is an updated version of the former ordinance.
“I am amazed at the amount of vehicles are in and out of (the quarry) and how much business they do, and how much business the city does with them,” Walker said. “I am afraid if we start to tamp down on what they can do, it will raise the cost (of construction) for the city and for developers.”
The ordinance, once approved at a second vote, would update the city’s fire codes to match updates made to building codes approved last year.
New fines for false fire alarms — aimed at stopping repeat offenders who are responsible for repeated false calls — will also be set at $500 after three calls in a year. A new section to regulate building demolitions and tunneling using explosives will also be added in the new ordinance.
Changes to the city’s quarry blasting ground vibration limits was proposed to be lowered from one-inch to ¾-inch vibrations, a change opposed by Miller Springs Materials.
Quarry general manager Rex Ross said the decrease in blasting limits would have resulted in smaller and more frequent blasts, along with increased costs to the Miller Springs Materials company, which manages the quarry. Some residents in nearby neighborhoods have complained about the blasts, citing some damage to their homes.
Williams said the city had to realize the growth to the west and the changes needed to make sure the quarry is a good neighbor with residents who live in the booming area.
“Temple has grown a great deal to the west…and there used to not be anything out there but the quarry,” Williams said. “That has changed, and it is changing every day.”
Long said she was opposed to the changes for ground vibration limits because the change would not lower the intensity of blasts by much, but would increase the number of blasts some residents are opposed to.
“This was one of the hardest decisions and votes I hope I ever have to take while I sit on the Council,” Long, who represents South Temple’s District 3, said. “I feel very uncomfortable doing it on the level of not supporting the West Temple residents who want this change. I think the change was so minimal that the residents were not going to feel enough change to be happy, but we were putting an onerous decision on an existing business.”