Salado area voters may decide the fate of a new taxing entity that would provide emergency services — if the Bell County Commissioners Court places the proposal on the Nov. 3 ballot.
The commissioners Monday held a public hearing on the proposed Bell County Emergency Services District No. 1.
The district, Blackburn said, would provide fire suppression and medical response to the area the Salado Volunteer Fire Department covers. That includes the village of Salado and areas of South Bell County.
If approved, Bell County Emergency Services District No. 1 would have an initial tax rate of 8 cents per $100 valuation. Emergency services districts can tax up to 10 cents, according to state law.
The average home value in Salado is $258,951, according to the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County. That homeowner would pay $207.16 in property taxes to Bell County Emergency Services District No. 1, if approved.
A petition — with 118 signatures from registered voters — called for the creation of the new taxing entity. Bell County Judge David Blackburn received it last month.
“In order for this petition to make the Nov. 3 election ballot, the Commissioners Court must grant this petition no later than August 17,” Blackburn said, referring to the final day decision-making bodies can order a measure for the general election.
The emergency services district would be the first in Bell County. Texas has 334 emergency service districts in 94 counties, according to the Texas Association of Counties.
A district can be created after a petition has at least 100 qualified voters sign it; the commissioners court accepts it and orders an election; voters approve it; and an order is filed creating the new taxing entity.
Salado resident Alan Dillon, who has served as a firefighter since 1974, supports the district.
“The county has done a good job, but it’s time to step above that,” Dillon said, bringing up how the county government provides funding to rural volunteer fire departments and ambulance services to the village and surrounding areas.
It’s common, Dillon said, to see volunteer fire departments struggle to bring in enough cash to stay afloat. Time used for fundraising, he explained, could easily be used on training.
Dillon expects the emergency services district will be able to professionalize Salado’s firefighters.
Former Justice of the Peace Don Engleking called for the commissioners to bring the initiative to the voters so they can decide.
“I believe it’s a matter of safety, to be honest with you,” the Salado resident said. “I think it’s a matter of time before we’re going to have to step up to the plate anyway. I think it’s a good time now.”