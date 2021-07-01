Temple City Council member took another step Thursday to restore some normalcy after the coronavirus pandemic by returning to their City Hall chambers.
The Council returned to their chambers downtown after more than six months hosting their meetings at Sammons Community Center. The Council moved to the community center in November for more room to provide social distance.
City spokesman Cody Weems said the city was happy to get back to City Hall, 2 N. Main St., for both their bi-monthly meetings and workshops.
“We were grateful to have Sammons Community Center available as a place to hold meetings in a safe, socially-distanced way, but we certainly missed the convenience of City Hall,” Weems said. “Everyone is ready to get back to a sense of normalcy, and this is just another step in that direction.”
More than a dozen residents showed up Thursday afternoon for the City Council meeting.
While the city did not enforce social distancing at the meeting, it did continue to provide hand sanitizer along with encouraging attendees to follow health guidelines.
Councilwoman Susan Long said she enjoyed the time the Council spent at the community center since it is a larger and more easily accessible space.
Others, such as Councilwoman Jessica Walker, said that while it was nice being at the community center, City Hall is where they are meant to be.
“This is where we belong,” Walker said. “This is where the heart of the city is and this is where we need to be.”