BELTON — After a year going virtual during the coronavirus pandemic, the annual Belton Fourth of July Parade will return to an in-person parade.
The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce announced that the parade would march through the city once more with this year’s theme set as “Hometown Heroes.” Last year’s parade was the first time the popular event had been canceled with the festivities moving online due to COVID-19.
Randy Pittenger, Chamber president and chief executive officer, said the 2021 parade would take place on Saturday, July 3, as is tradition when the holiday falls on a Sunday.
“We are all excited about the return of this cherished tradition for our community,” Pittenger said. “Honoring our many hometown heroes is a way for us as a community to say thank you to so many who have helped us throughout the pandemic.”
Belton had held the parade, uninterrupted, for more than 100 years since 1919 before the pandemic.
The annual event draws thousands of people from all across Texas to line the streets of the city’s downtown. Participants in the parade usually include local officials, police departments, businesses, schools and organizations from around the county.
Last year’s online parade included footage of previous parades, fireworks shows and resident-submitted videos.
Pittenger said the parade also serves as the highlight for a week of activities such as a downtown street party and the three-day PRCA Rodeo.
“The parade has been such an important part of our community for generations, and the many wonderful family traditions that are celebrated make this something we can all look forward to,” Pittenger said. “This is a great opportunity for our community to celebrate our community and history together while also bringing huge crowds of people to Belton to enjoy what we have to offer. It also serves as a great opportunity for our sponsors to get their message out to thousands of people.”
Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter said that while he hasn’t talked with the Chamber yet about the parade. But after a tough past year, he said he will be excited if it is able to move forward in person.
“I know that the parade is extremely important to Beltonians and I am hopeful that we will have a parade,” Carpenter said.
The city of Temple, which also hosts an annual fireworks show celebrating the holiday, has not said if it plans to host its July Fourth event this year after it was canceled this year.