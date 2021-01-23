BELTON — Three Creeks, a subdivision of homes just outside Belton, once again is set for expansion.
The Bell County Commissioners Court unanimously approved the preliminary plat of the subdivision at its Tuesday meeting. The court also approved one other small plat and denied the final approval of a third.
The expansion of Three Creeks will add about 33.8 acres to the subdivision, including 43 lots and 18.6 acres of green space.
The Belton City Council approved the final plat during its Dec. 1 meeting in a 6-0 decision, with Councilman Guy O’Banion absent, before sending it to the county.
County Engineer Bryan Neaves said the new phase followed county standards and would not be affected by a nearby Federal Emergency Management Agency flood plain.
“It is very similar to the other phases, and it meets our widths and our depths for our pavement,” Neaves said. “There is no FEMA flood plain. There is a FEMA flood plain outside of the limits of this plat, but it is on the lower ground surrounding it.”
The subdivision now will increase to having a total of 1,097 homes, with the final project expecting to have about 1,500 houses built.
Commissioners also approved one other final platting, this one located near the city of Troy, which split an existing 11.43 acre lot into two. The new lots will be about 6 and 5 acres.
Plat denied
The court did deny one of the three plats being considered, named the Brylee Estates, due to having too many conflicts with county standards.
Neaves said the plat proposed to divide a 19.36 acre plot into four, connected to nearby FM 1123 by Ropers Alley Road, a private gravel path. He said county standards require homes to front a county-owned road, which the proposed plat would meet.
Neaves said for the plat to meet county standards, Ropers Alley Road would need to be brought up to county standards by the landowners, then dedicated to the county before being re-platted.
Commissioner Russell Schneider said he could not approve the plat, which the city of Temple approved in December, since it was too far outside county standards.
“I can’t make a recommendation to give them any variances because it is way outside the box,” Schneider said. “If Ropers Alley would have been a county road, my suggestion would have been … you could still have a common driveway, we have had that before.”