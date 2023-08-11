Xebec Holdings, a Dallas-based developer, recently announced that it will construct a 50-square-mile “megasite” at the former Alcoa Aluminum Plant in Rockdale — a property purchased in November 2021 for $240 million.
“The property has access to all of the resources to qualify as a megasite: Class I rail, surface water, groundwater, natural gas, industrial grade connections for electricity, fiber optic cable access and highways,” Randy Kendrick, the founder and CEO of Xebec Holdings, said in a statement.
Although the property sits on 31,000 acres, development plans for the industrial space call for just a fraction of that land in order to be operational by mid-2025. Those 3,000 acres that span Milam and Lee counties are currently being referred to as the Advanced Manufacturing and Logistics Campus and could feature three dozen buildings with up to 1.25 million square feet each.
“The Sandow Lakes Ranch property is a perfect fit for Xebec’s expertise and passion,” Kendrick said. “Xebec is building out a modern (Advanced Manufacturing and Logistics Campus) that enables the reshoring of critical manufacturing and supply chains back to America. We believe in the potential of our project to drive job growth, prosperity and economic security to Texas for generations to come.”
Jim Gibson, the executive director of the Rockdale Municipal Development District, was pleased to hear about the planned development.
“Anytime that there is going to be a very large industrial development, everybody gets excited about that,” he told the Austin Business Journal. “We are all very excited about the job prospects and I am very excited that we have a window of where Rockdale can grow and can provide these folks a place to live.”
Rockdale resident Danielle Hammett called the development a “long time coming.”
“As a dragline operator mining lignite for Alcoa, then Luminant, my dad worked the land this site will be built on,” she said in a Facebook post following the announcement. “My father-in-law helped oversee the power plant. Almost everyone in Rockdale had a family member who worked there. When the plant shuttered in 2018, hundreds lost their jobs.”
Hammett emphasized how her community has not been the same since.
“It’s incredibly meaningful to know that the land that made my hometown is now going to help bring much-needed working class jobs, and ultimately housing, and breathe new life into our area.”
Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell Jr. shared that excitement.
“We need industrial and manufacturing space (in Central Texas) like you can’t imagine,” he told the Business Journal.