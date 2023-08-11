Planned Rockdale development

A rendering shows the Advanced Manufacturing and Logistics Campus that a Dallas-based developer plans to build near Rockdale.

 Courtesy

Xebec Holdings, a Dallas-based developer, recently announced that it will construct a 50-square-mile “megasite” at the former Alcoa Aluminum Plant in Rockdale — a property purchased in November 2021 for $240 million.

jvalley@tdtnews.com