Bell County Jail expansion

A large construction crane began to be assembled Thursday near the Bell County Jail in Belton. The crane will be used in the ongoing Loop Jail Expansion project, Bell County spokesman James Stafford said.

“A smaller crane could be seen erecting the much larger, 160-foot crane Thursday afternoon,” he said. “In accordance with (Federal Aviation Administration) regulations, the crane has been permitted and will be outfitted with flashing lights to make it visible to aircraft.”

The $113 million extension to the Bell County Loop Jail will include a minimum security addition and a mental health wing.

Even as the Bell County Jail expansion comes online, county leaders on Monday approved local agreements to house inmates across the state.

