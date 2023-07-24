Even as the Bell County Jail expansion comes online, county leaders on Monday approved local agreements to house inmates across the state.
Two agreements, one with Burnet County and the other with Garza County, were unanimously approved by the Bell County Commissioners Court. Both agreements renewed existing contracts between the counties that allow Bell County to house its inmates at their jails for a set cost.
Officials said the agreements, which have been in place for at least a year, needed to be reapproved since the cost to house the inmates had risen.
Lt. Stacey McClinton, with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, said that the county planned to keep its existing agreements even as less inmates are housed in these other facilities.
“I think we are going to leave what we have, and if our population grows even more, at least we will have those in place,” McClinton said. “We will not go and seek out any more (contracts). This is also why we have Garza County here, in case once that Texas Department of Corrections inmate leaves, we need a backup plan if our population skyrockets.”
Officials said the new agreement with Burnet County, which goes into effect Oct. 1, will see the per day rate for housing an inmate increase from $66 to $75.
Under the new agreement, the Burnet County jail, which currently houses 168 of the 181 inmates located outside Bell County, would only guarantee 96 beds. The number of inmates housed outside the county has decreased in recent weeks after the county opened the southern section of its new minimum security facility, part of the larger jail expansion.
Beds in Burnet County would include 72 beds for males and 24 for females.
McClinton said the Sheriff’s Department hopes to withdraw many of those inmates once the northern half of the county’s new minimum security facility is completed.
“We have finished the south side and the north side will be open once they finish construction with the intake area,” McClinton said.
Officials said the agreement with Garza County was similar to the one with Burnet except that the new daily rate per inmate was $62, up from $55, and the facility would not set aside a set amount of space for Bell County inmates.
Many of those not in Burnet County are able to be transferred to a Texas Department of Corrections facility once space is available and the state comes to get them. McClinton said once those inmates are taken by the state the county will not fill those positions.
During the meeting, Judge David Blackburn also noted that the county could soon see state funding for some of the inmates it is currently housing.
A new law passed this legislative session would have the state pay some amount of reimbursement money for inmates who are ready to be transferred to a state facility and have not been picked up for 45 days.
Blackburn said that while the amount to be reimbursed is unknown at this time, he does know that it will not be enough to cover all the costs of housing these inmates as of right now.
“It is historic that the state is actually going to reimburse us for costs for holding paper-ready inmates past a certain date, because they have never done that before,” Blackburn said. “The amount of reimbursement was considered a victory and the thought is to come back in a future legislative session to see if we can increase those rates to cover actual costs.”