The Temple City Council will once again meet in its Council chambers at Temple City Hall today, following more than half a year away.
City officials said Wednesday the meetings will once again be held at City Hall, 2 N. Main St., after they were moved to the Sammons Community Center in November. The change will also include the Council’s workshops returning to the building.
The meetings were moved to allow for more social distancing space, with the normal chambers not being large enough.
Meetings for the City Council take place on the first and third Thursdays of each month starting at 5 p.m.