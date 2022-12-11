Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $1.1 billion in sales tax allocations in December, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Most of Central Texas continued to exhibit solid economic growth and stability. Bell and Milam counties, as well as most of the municipalities in those counties, reported increases in December compared to the same month last year. Several tallied double-digit percentage point increases.
Temple saw a healthy increase in its allocation compared to last year. It is expected to receive about $2.7 million, a 13.71% increase from last year.
Belton also experienced a strong increase in its allocation. It will get $684,536, a 23.57% rise.
The total December allocations for Texas represent a 12.4% increase from the allocations distributed during December 2021. These allocations are based on sales made in October by businesses that report tax monthly.
The county will receive $2.63 million in sales tax allocations in December, an increase of 16.11% from last year, according to the release.
Killeen is expected to receive about $2.8 million in sales tax revenue, a 12.51% increase, the release said.
Harker Heights will receive $844,929, a 12.77% increase.
Nolanville is receiving $153,983, a 15.76% increase.
Troy will get $85,894, a hefty 42.98% increase.
Salado is set to receive $61,888 this month, a 1.92% increase.
Morgan’s Point Resort will receive $25,838, a 3.14% decrease.
Little River-Academy is expected to receive $11,056, a 22.95% increase.
Holland is receiving $10,301, a 28.04% increase.
Coryell County will receive $306,463, 16.64% more than December last year.
Copperas Cove saw a 13.16% increase in allocations; it is set to receive $558,652.
Gatesville experienced an 18.10% increase in sales tax allocations, receiving $232,815.
Milam County will receive $149,913, an increase of 4.78% from December 2021.
Cameron is expected to receive $89,665, a 17.06% increase.
Rockdale will receive $82,770, a 16.83% decrease.
Thorndale will get $21,635, a 4.68% increase.
Milano is set to receive $11,182, an 11.64% decrease.