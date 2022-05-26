BELTON — The second of three phases for the Flint Ridge Estates subdivision, southeast of Salado, received preliminary approval Monday.
At their regular meeting, the Bell County Commissioners Court approved the preliminary plat for the subdivision in a 4-0 vote, with County Judge David Blackburn absent. Commissioners included in their approval a variance for road designs in the subdivision.
Phase two of the subdivision sits on 45.3 acres and is estimated to include 65 lots for single family homes.
Commissioners previously approved the final plat for Phase 1 of the subdivision, located on Gooseneck Road south of FM 2268, in December.
Despite their approval, some commissioners did express concern about some parts of the project.
“I think that Phase 1 looks really nice and it is a good place to put some houses out there, it is a beautiful area,” Commissioner Bobby Whitson, who represents the area, said. “I still have some concerns about the drainage out there, you have got a lot of swells and a lot of lithe paths between where houses are going to lay.”
In addition to drainage, Whitson also was concerned about the road designs for this phase of the project.
Roads in Phase 2 of the project, unlike in the first phase, would mainly sit on weathered limestone instead of a sandy clay due to the composition of the soil.
Victor Turley, owner of Turley Associates Inc., said his company changed how it engineered the roads for this phase because of its experiences with weathered limestone in the first phase.
“This material is some of the best I have ever seen, and it is consistent throughout,” Turley said. “That is another thing I wanted to make sure (of) in Phase 2 that this material was consistent and we didn’t have something different after we hit the weathered limestone. So there is nothing below the roadways where it is not the weathered limestone in Phase 2.”