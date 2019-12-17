The Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 S. Mitchell St., will be closed from Monday, Dec. 23, through Wednesday, Jan. 1, for the holidays. The center will reopen Thursday, Jan. 2.
For information call 254-770-7958.
