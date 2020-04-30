Baylor Scott & White Health board members, executive team, employees and the community have committed more than $1.5 million for the health system’s employee emergency assistance fund.
The funding was raised within two weeks of Baylor Scott & White Health’s internal announcement about a COVID-19 expansion of the fund, according to release from Baylor Scott & White.
The fund will provide immediate relief to staff who have been directly impacted or may be incurring unexpected costs associated with COVID-19.
“We have seen a tremendous response from our board members, system leaders, team members and outside organizations and individuals who have stepped up with contributions to support our frontline caregivers through this expanded fund,” Jim Hinton, chief executive officer of Baylor Scott & White Health, said in the release. “This gives so many of us a direct way to do more for those who are fighting this virus on a daily basis.”
The expanded employee assistance fund, known as the Employees 1st Emergency Assistance Fund, is available to assist frontline team members with COVID-19-related expenses, including housing, meals and child care. Already, nearly 80 employees have been notified that they will be receiving much-needed financial assistance from the fund.
The expanded fund was opened with contributions from the health system’s board members and an ongoing commitment from Hinton, who has pledged 25 percent of his salary during this time. In addition, 100 percent of the executive leadership team, along with other employees across the system have contributed to the fund.
Several community organizations and individuals, including The Crowley Carter Foundation, Hilltop Holdings and its family of companies and Ross McKnight, The Meadows Foundation, Moody Foundation and Annette Simmons have made contributions of $100,000 or more to the fund.
The Meadows Foundation immediately followed up its initial $150,000 contribution by announcing that it will match another $100,000 grant as a way to encourage additional support for COVID-19 frontline caregivers.
“Our caregivers are selfless, courageous and compassionate; they are an inspiration,” said Hinton. “We want to do everything we can to help reduce their uncertainties and burdens, and this is one way we can do that.”
For information or to make a donation to Baylor Scott & White’s Employees 1st Emergency Assistance Fund, visit https://give.baylorhealth.com/GiveToTheFrontline.