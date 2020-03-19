Coronavirus concerns continue to upend lives and Baylor Scott & White wants ensure that its patients not be impacted by COVID-19 and continue to receive lifesaving care.
While the U.S. blood supply has been affected, Baylor Scott & White is actively working to mitigate serious impacts to the local blood supply and Baylor Scott & White Blood Center in Temple urgently needs help, a news release said.
Healthy individuals should consider donating if they are well and able. Donors may be asked to maximize their contribution in different ways, such as giving a double red cell, platelet or plasma donation.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, there have been no reported or suspected cases of transfusion-transmitted COVID-19. This is not the first time a strain of the coronavirus disease has spread and no cases of transfusion-transmission were ever reported for the other two coronaviruses — SARS and MERS-CoV — that emerged during the past two decades.
For the safety and convenience of donors and staff, the blood center is asking the community to schedule their appointments by visiting BSWBlood.com or calling 254-724-4376. In line with new patient and visitation policy in place for COVID-19, all visitors will be pre-screened at entrance points before entering the hospital, the release said.
Two locations are accepting donations:
The Baylor Scott & White Blood Center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. The donor center, on the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple campus, is located in room S115, across from the McLane Dining Room.
A closely monitored mobile unit will be stationed daily in the North Tower parking lot of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple. This may offer a more convenient location for community members, the release said.