CAMERON — The city of Cameron was awarded a $560,000 U.S. Commerce Department grant for road improvements Tuesday, officials said.
The city will use the funds from the agency’s Economic Development Administration to make road improvements in downtown Cameron and the Cameron Industrial Park, according to a news release.
The EDA grant will be matched with $140,000 in local funds, the release said.
“The city of Cameron is very fortunate to receive this grant allowing much-needed street work to be done in our city,” Cameron City Manager Rhett Parker said in an email Tuesday. “We are very excited to receive the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration grant. This will be a boost to our 2021 city street department projects, allowing additional work to be done.”
“Improvements to Cameron Industrial Park roads will definitely improve the appearance, morale and the quality of transport to and from our manufacturers and businesses,” Parker said.
The effort tied to the funding is expected to create 25 jobs, retain 284 jobs and generate about $5 million in private investment in Cameron.
“This investment in the city of Cameron will increase access to major commercial and industrial areas, supporting the area’s economic resiliency,” Dana Gartzke, performing the delegated duties of the assistant secretary of commerce for economic development, said in the release.
The project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Belton-based Central Texas Council of Governments, which EDA funds to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment, and create jobs, the release said.