Local customers flocked to select stores this Christmas to find gifts for loved ones and make up for last year’s canceled gatherings by decorating with more holiday-themed items.
“We sold a lot of Christmas-themed items,” Darling Décor and More owner Leah McHorse said. “I think this year people really wanted to embrace the Christmas spirit. Maybe they decorated a little bit more, and maybe they got together more this year since they didn’t get to last year.”
Her secondary shop, Darling Décor and More Plus Thrift Store, had quite a few Christmas items almost sold out.
“That shop was full of Christmas villages, and we just have a handful left,” she said. “We sold hundreds and hundreds of Christmas villages.”
Twice Upon a Clothesline, a downtown Temple consignment store, allows people to sell their wares and find unique treasures by giving items a second chance to be enjoyed.
“We were selling clothes, toys, shoes, Christmas ornaments, holiday décor, people were just buying everything,” owner Lisa Jones said. “They didn’t care what it was. They were just buying everything. All of our toys are gone.”
Jones said her store had plenty of customers up to Dec. 23, the last day they were open before Christmas.
“We did really well since people were out just buying in huge amounts,” she said. “People were buying used things to give to people. I had people here until 6 o’clock, and I had to stay open late.”
McHorse did not have too many last-minute Christmas shoppers. She said most people made purchases at her store on the weeks and days prior to the holiday.
“We were not swamped on Christmas Eve, which was good because we were tired,” she said. “That week, we sold a lot of china cabinets and antique furniture and stuff like that. We still sell antiques during Christmas because family members collect various items.”
The usually jam-packed shelves at Jones’ store looked bare compared to how they typically look any given day.
“I usually don’t have a lot of empty space,” she said. “I haven’t had a chance to get everything replenished. I’m trying to dust and organize. We’ll put out between 3,000 to 5,000 things before the end of the week.”
During the holidays, McHorse discounted Christmas items and has reduced them further before the year ends to clear some space and not have to store too many leftovers.
“After Christmas, it’s all half off,” she said. “I want to sell it instead of store it. We also have a huge clearance sale. Things are getting marked down on a daily basis. I have to do inventory soon, so I rather sell it instead of counting it.”