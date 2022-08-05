The Salvation Army of Bell County has announced the closure of its men’s shelter in Temple due to increased costs.
Lt. David Beckham, who leads the local organization, said the closure of the 24-bed facility will hopefully be temporary as the group looks to save money.
Closure of the facility, Beckham said, could save the organization up to $250,000 over the next year that it can use for other needs.
“In short, we had to right-size the operation so that we could be stewards of the money that God does give us,” Beckham said. “If we had more then we could do more.”
Even with the men’s shelter closing, Beckham said the current demand of the area could be met with the existing space.
“We have not reduced any of our services, we are still serving men, women and families,” Beckham said. “We are operating out of the administrative building and the McLane Center of Hope now and not in the Men’s Shelter.”
The Telegram reported in July of 2018 that disheartened and disappointed described the feelings of some Temple residents in regard to the Center of Hope.
“Promises made by the Salvation Army during the campaign to build a Center of Hope, such as opening the men’s shelter, have gone unmet,” the July 2018 story said. “Turnover in leadership at the Center of Hope has been brisk, four pairs of officers between 2016 and now, has not encouraged support by those who were backers at the beginning of the initiative.
“An addition sticking point was the ever-increasing cost of the project, which had a projected cost of $3.8 million in 2010. It was scaled back to $2.8 million in 2012, and finally came in at $7.3 million.”
The men’s shelter opened in October 2018, with financial support from the Salvation Army’s divisional headquarters and the Temple Veterans Affairs hospital.
In return for the help from the VA, the Salvation Army agreed to contract for 15 beds at its men’s and family shelters.
When the shelter opened, Lt. Aaron Millin, former commanding officer of the Salvation Army, thanked the VA for its support.
“We are delighted that The Salvation Army will be able to provide a safe and nurturing place for veterans, a group often overlooked in society today. And it is within close proximity to the veterans hospital in Temple,” Millin said. “It is truly an ideal partnership.”
Beckham said the two organizations have since revised the agreement so it works with the Salvation Army’s current situation.
While the men’s shelter is closed, Beckham said he still plans to maintain the facility in case it is needed.
Beckham said he has had talks with Temple on allowing the building’s use in case of any emergency or disaster situations.
Organization officials hope that the facility’s closure will be short lived, possibly reopening the shelter in a year.
“I think we will be in a much better position financially in about a year,” Beckham said. “This time next year we will probably look to see if we can open that space back up again.”
Beckham said right now, with the current economic situation, the Salvation Army’s need for funds and volunteers is great.
If the organization had more volunteers it would not have needed to shut down its men’s shelter, Beckham said.
“The need is great,” Beckham said. “We just don’t help people in Temple, we help people all across Bell County.”