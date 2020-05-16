The Dillard’s locations at the Temple and Killeen malls reopened this week, with options for both in-store and curbside pickup services.
The company is focused on helping customers feel comfortable shopping at Dillard’s any way they choose, according to spokeswoman Julie Guymon.
“That’s why we offer curbside delivery as well as the opportunity to visit us in the store,” Guymon said. “While our stores have been closed, we have still been able to serve our customers through dillards.com, but we are very happy to be opening our physical stores again.”
Dillard’s at the Temple Mall, 3111 S. 31st St., Suite 6501, and the Killeen Mall, 2100 S. W.S. Young Drive, both opened for inside shoppers Tuesday.
Hours at the Temple Mall store are noon to 6 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Dillard’s CEO William Dillard II said COVID-19 has impacted every aspect of the company.
“The mall business in general and department stores, specifically, have been particularly hard hit,” Dillard said. “While our balance sheet was already strong, we took decisive, sometimes difficult, actions to preserve liquidity and ensure our long-term viability.”
But Dillard said the outlook for the future looks positive.
“We believe people are ready to get out and shop,” Dillard said. “We are hoping this is the start of better times.”
Following Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s April 27 mandate allowing for malls across the state to operate at 25% capacity, the Temple Mall resumed business hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sundays.