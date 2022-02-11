BELTON — The Bell County Election Department launched a new app to aid voters in predicting wait times at polling places, officials announced Friday.
The new app — developed by the Bell County Technology Services Department — is intended to work on either a computer or on a mobile device, county spokesman James Stafford said in a news release.
“The app displays the estimated wait time at each of the county’s six early voting locations,” Stafford said. “Voters can also enter their location to find the nearest voting site.”
Early voting begins Monday and will last until Feb. 25. Hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. On Saturday, Feb. 19, polling places will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Sunday, Feb. 20, from noon to 5 p.m.
The locations will also open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 22 through Feb. 25, excluding Monday, Feb. 21, which is the President’s Day holiday.
The new app is now available at bellcountytx.com/voting.
“While the front page of the app offers the estimated wait time for each site, users can drill down into the details of each site by clicking on them,” Stafford said. “The most important detail for users to check is the time of the “Last Update” to the site’s information.”
Temple will have a new voting site as construction near the Temple Annex has hampered traffic. The Temple Independent School District Administration Building, 401 Santa Fe Way, will serve as the early voting site.
Other polling places include the Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton and the Salado Church of Christ at 217 N. Stagecoach Road in Salado.
Voting locations in Killeen will include the Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive and the Jackson Professional Learning Center at 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive. There will also be an early voting site at the Parks and Recreation Center at 307 Millers Crossing in Harker Heights.
Voters can submit ballots at any county site.
Interim Elections Administrator Shay Luedeke said election judges at each polling place are tasked to keep the app updated.
“As this is a new resource for us, there may be a learning curve for some of our sites,” he said
Luedeke said the department held one training session for election workers, during which they received training on the app. Two other trainings are planned before Election Day on March 1.
“For that reason, I would encourage voters to check how recently a wait time was updated before going to the location and being surprised by a long line,” Luedeke said
The app was developed to function equally well on either a computer or on a cellphone, Stafford said.