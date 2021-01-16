The Temple Daily Telegram’s annual “Day for Women” event will be Oct. 16 at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center.
It was postponed from its original February date due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“While we planned and hoped to have the event in February, the recent uptick in local coronavirus cases and the uncertainty in the community about attending large indoor events prompted us to make a change,” Lauren Ballard, Telegram advertising director, said.
The Oct. 16 Day for Women will include a luncheon with a featured speaker that is a cornerstone of the event as well as a merchant area, fashion shows, demonstrations and door prizes, Ballard said.
“October is a good time to have this event,” said Ballard, who organizes the Day for Women. “Nationally, there’s a focus on women’s health in October with ‘Breast Cancer Awareness Month.’ It is also closer to the holiday season, which will be good for vendors and attendees.”
Ballard said she appreciates the support from event sponsors, vendors and the Mayborn Center staff in facilitating the move to October.