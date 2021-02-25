Several Central Texas water suppliers have lifted boil notices that were issued after the winter storm last week.
Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 5, the city of Cameron and the Armstrong, Bell-Milam-Falls, Dog Ridge, East Bell County, Marlow, O&B, Salem Elm Ridge, North Milam, Westphalia water supply corporations have rescinded boil notices issued for customers.
Each of the water systems said it has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and provided the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling.