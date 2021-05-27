With just the final agreements left to complete, Temple’s Hawn Hotel will soon be on its way to a new life — more than 93 years after it was first opened in 1928.
Restoration of the hotel — along with the adjacent Arcadia Theater and Sears Building — is expected to start soon after numerous delays over the years. Turner Behringer Real Estate — the Waco company behind the project — has worked with the city since entering into an agreement for the renovation in 2018.
Last week, the Temple City Council unanimously approved a resolution affirming both the city’s and company’s obligations for the project ahead of the expected closing on the properties before June 1.
Daniela Rodriguez, a Realtor at Turner Behringer, said the company is currently waiting on some final agreements to be signed before the project can begin.
“We are waiting on some city stuff,” Rodriguez said. “We are literally waiting on some dotted line type stuff, but we are on the finish line.”
The company plans on renovating the former hotel, located at 114 E. Central Ave., with retail spaces on the bottom floor and apartments above that.
While the company has yet to decide on the exact layout of the building, Rodriguez said the development will have apartments with at least two bedrooms. On Wednesday, during the city’s Imagine the Possibilities Tour, the company was advertising that people could now prelease apartments in the building.
Rodriguez said the company also plans to restore the Arcadia Theater, located next door to the Hawn, allowing for it to be both a theater and a place for concerts and other performances.
Temple Main Street Manager Dan Kelleher said he is both excited for the restoration of the building and what it will bring to the downtown area.
Kelleher said the introduction of dozens of downtown apartment dwellers will bring more customers for nearby businesses and is expected to be a “real shot in the arm for our downtown small business economy.” To accommodate this increase in business the city has also committed to building new infrastructure in the area.
Two parking garages are planned in downtown, with one located across from the Hawn at 1 N. Fourth St. and the other to be built at 107 N. First St. Both projects are expected to start between summer and fall this year.
As part of the resolution approved by the City Council, the parking garage across from the Hawn will designate 89 parking spaces for residents of the building.
Kelleher said that while that while the project’s improvement to the local economy is significant, its preservation of local history and architecture is important as well.
Kelleher said the architectural styles of these buildings are both distinctive and hard to reproduce.
“These buildings, especially the Hawn Hotel and Arcadia Theater are beautiful buildings from the standpoint of historic architecture,” Kelleher said. “Almost every small town in Texas has an old movie theater and it is normally a challenge to find investors who are willing to preserve them. So it’s a blessing for us to have Turner Behringer Real Estate involved in this project because they have experience with the adaptive reuse of such buildings.”
The Hawn Hotel — originally the Doering Hotel — started construction in 1927 and formally opened on May 12, 1928 as one of the city’s first high-rise buildings. The building was known to host popular parties on its top floor.
The building was later sold and became the Hawn Hotel before closing for good in 1978 — 50 years after opening — due to decreased traffic to downtown once Interstate 35 was completed.
The city of Temple bought the building in 2006 in hopes of getting a developer to restore the building before contracting with Turner Behringer in 2018 following several failed attempts at restoration.
Rodriguez said she knew that keeping the history and look of the building was important to the company and to residents.
The Hippodrome in Waco — which the company restored — was one example Rodriguez pointed out to support this dedication to restoration. She also pointed out that the company might expand out from the Hawn and Arcadia in the future to renovate more of the downtown area similar to what they have done in Waco.
“You are not going to see a demolition on this, you are going to see us trying to revitalize this building.” Rodriguez said. “We want it to still feel like home and like Temple. What we are wanting to do is bring people to the town that you have already got, not build a new town.”