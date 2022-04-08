Customers crowded at the counter of Cha Community Friday as employees crafted vibrantly colored teas.
The store, partnering with the Temple Chamber of Commerce, held a ribbon cutting Friday to celebrate its entrance into Temple at 7 N. Main St. While the store held its grand opening Friday, it has been open for a month following its soft opening in early March.
Owners Devin Li and Jaja Chen expressed their excitement for expanding into Temple and getting to share their culture.
“We are so excited to be here, especially with being Asian-American and an immigrant from China,” Chen said. “It is such a joy for us to share our culture with y’all.”
The Waco-based shop sells a variety of boba teas, a drink originally developed in Taiwan, which consists of tea and tiny balls of tapioca that give a sweet and chewy texture.
At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the couple expressed their desire to develop a community space and help others.
“We both went to Baylor and struggled to find a community,” Li said. “We knew a lot of people but we lacked the space to feel a sense of belonging. So that is why we started the tea company, with the mission of creating a community and helping people.”
Samantha Dowell, who recently moved back to Temple from Colorado, said she had stumbled upon the store Friday and was excited to have a new shop so close.
While Dowell has only had boba tea one other time, she said she is looking forward to visiting the store more in the future.
“I think it was a great idea because I was just craving boba and was looking for someplace in the area,” Dowell said “The closest (shops) I could find were 15 minutes away until I found this one that was only five minutes away. I think it was very convenient to add one in this area.”