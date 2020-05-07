La’Ambria Florence didn’t consider nursing as a profession just because she shares a name with the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale. However, the two women do share a philosophy, the environment a patient is in makes a difference in how they fare.
Florence, 26, is entering her eighth month as a nurse at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center–Temple. She knows how important her demeanor is with hospitalized patients, particularly now when those patients aren’t allowed visitors.
She’s been a nurse for two years and is working in the Cardiac Care Unit.
“This is where I have always wanted to be,” she said.
According to American Association of Colleges of Nursing, as of 2017 there were 3.8 million registered nurses in the United States. Nurses across the county are being celebrated this week.
Florence is originally from Tyler and moved to Dallas to attend Mountain View College to get her nursing degree.
Nursing came naturally to Florence. Her grandmother and an aunt were nurses and she liked the idea of caring for people and making a difference in people’s lives.
“In fifth grade I had a sign that said I was going to be a pediatrician, so my future was going to be health care regardless,” she said.
Nursing for Florence has been insightful.
“It actually showed me who I am; it has taught me to be selfless,” she said.
Patients who voiced their gratitude have talked about attributes Florence didn’t realized she possessed.
“They say I have a calming spirit and that I have a kind heart and a kind touch,” Florence said. “It’s very humbling.”
In nursing school, Florence was well versed in cardiac care and she has since figured out there is much more for her to learn.
“You think you know things, but there’s something new every day,” she said. “That makes it very exciting.”
Florence said she starts each day with the mission to get to know her patients. She is typically assigned to four patients.
“I make time to talk to each one and get to know them a little more,” she said. “I’m talkative anyway and talking to people brings me comfort.”
Florence learned about Nightingale on her first day of nursing school.
“I thought since I have her name I needed to be somebody,” Florence said.
Thousands of nursing students take the Nightingale pledge, which is a modified version of the Hippocratic oath, at their graduation and Florence sees it as a legacy she needs to uphold.
Florence said she realizes she could be exposed to the coronavirus and has provided nursing care to patients in the COVID-19 unit and have helped out in the ER.
“I am choosing to care from them over being afraid,” she said. “It’s a lot of decompressing and doing things to suppress or release anxiety.”
Nurses make a nice salary, she said, but unless the person has the fervor for helping others, it’s not going to be successful.
“Being focused and remaining compassionate is very important,” Florence said. “People need to make sure they are entering the field for the right reasons. Being a nurse is more than coming in, passing meds and then going home.”
It’s physically, mentally and emotionally challenging, she said. There has to be a desire.