CAMERON — A state district judge on Friday order a Temple builder to pay back more than $63,000 to a client for not completing construction work.
Jeremy Todd Toms, 35, doing business as Custom Builders LLC, was ordered to pay $63,477.09 to an undisclosed client during a restitution hearing at the 20th District Court presided by Judge John W. Youngblood.
Toms pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony charge of theft between $30,000 and $150,000 and was sentenced to five years deferred adjudication and ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and restitution to the victim, according to a news release from the Milam County District Attorney’s Office.
“The charges stem from a local Milam County victim who had paid Custom Builders, and the work was either not performed or not properly completed,” the release said.
Milam County court records showed Toms had two misappropriation of funds cases and another theft case in the county.
A Bell County court records search showed Toms had numerous civil cases where he and his company were ordered to pay back money in small claims court to both individuals and businesses.