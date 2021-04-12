Applications are being accepted for high school seniors interested in competing for the annual city of Belton-Waste Management scholarships.
Two $2,000 scholarships will be awarded this year, provided applicants meet all of the requirements, according to a news release.
The scholarship is open to graduating seniors living within the Belton-Waste Management service area, including Three Creeks subdivision and other areas serviced by Waste Management under the city of Belton refuse contract. Applicants may attend any area school, but must live in the Belton-Waste Management service area.
The scholarship application is available at https://bit.ly/3a5rhvS.
Completed applications may be submitted to Belton City Hall, 333 Water St. or emailed to Belton public information officer Paul Romer at promer@beltontexas.gov.
The application deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, May 7. Late applications will not be considered.