More than 350 seniors in Temple High School’s Career and Technical Education program networked with local industry leaders during the “Ready to Work” event on Thursday.
The hiring event — which featured 40 total businesses and government entities — was held in the Temple High School Library where students had the opportunity to ask about job openings, pass out resumés and complete on-site interviews.
“One of the visions of this CTE Center was to produce students that can stay here and contribute locally. This is a real-life example of that vision coming true,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott told the Telegram. “It is a good experience for our students because they get to interact with different professions and have good conversations, but it is also a great experience for our different employers because they get a chance to have a competitive advantage by tapping into the local labor force early.”
This year’s participating employers included Animal Medical Care, Baylor Scott & White, Butler Weldments Corp., Don Ringler Chevrolet, Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, McLane Co., Temple Machine Shop, Wilsonart, Emerson Construction Co. and Materials Transportation Co., according to Temple ISD.
“It’s a great opportunity because it showcases what jobs are in the local area,” Nicholas Guajardo, Temple Machine Shop’s director of human resources, said. “But we also have a mentorship program with TISD where students come to our facility to learn welding, assembling and manufacturing — skills like that. So it’s not just about showing the students what manufacturing is but giving them an opportunity to practice.”
He called that partnership a blessing.
“When you’re searching for talent, you want people that can perform the job at the highest capacity,” Guajardo said. “When someone already has that educational background it just really gives them the chance to jump right in. They can be more productive in a shorter time frame.”
Amadeus Chandler, a Temple High School senior, was among the many who found an industry he was interested in.
“I was able to find a lot of jobs that I am interested in and even get an application,” he said. “Whenever you have a job fair like this during a class period, it makes it so much easier for everyone to get here. I was able to see what kind of options are available here in Temple and what might be out there for me after graduation.”
With that glimpse into the local job market, Marissa Rojo, a fellow Temple High senior, is ready to get to work.
“I have a bunch of resumes and applications I need to send out now,” she said. “I never knew there were so many different places you could apply, so that really stood out to me.”
Denise Ayres, Temple ISD’s CTE director, was pleased to see interest in the “Ready to Work” event — which is in its seventh year — continue to grow.
“We have so many businesses participating that there is a list of people that I wasn’t able to let come,” she said. “So I have a waiting list. We won’t have another event like this this year but I am talking to a couple of those businesses about coming to speak to individual classes about what they’re looking for. I’ll do anything I can to connect businesses with our students and our students with businesses.”
Ayres hopes the hiring event accomplished two goals Temple High School had for its students: to become aware of career opportunities that they may not have known are available to them here in the community, and to meet employers who they want to go work for.
“Any time students have opportunities to connect with employers, it is going to make it easier for them to get employed, and that is one of the main reasons we do this,” she said. “But it is just as beneficial for our employers … so it is the perfect connection. It makes it easy for our students to talk to a lot of businesses. It is great exposure and a great connection opportunity for our students and our employers.”