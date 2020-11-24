Bell County fuel prices continue to be among the lowest in Texas — more than a quarter below the state average as Thanksgiving approaches.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas is $1.79, according to AAA Texas.
In Temple, the lowest price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is $1.53, recorded at two locations: Buc-cee’s at 4155 N. General Bruce Drive, and Sam’s Club, 1414 Marlandwood Road, according to gasbuddy.com.
H-E-B at 1206 W. Adams Ave. is selling a gallon of regular unleaded fuel at $1.55, gasbuddy.com reported.
“Even with Texans filling up with the cheapest gas for Thanksgiving in 12 years, AAA anticipates the largest year-to-year decline in travel volume since the Great Recession,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in a news release. “Typically, falling gas prices would motivate more people to travel, but given the rising number of COVID-19 cases across Texas and the U.S., that will not be the reality this year.”
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.06 while drivers in Amarillo are paying among the least at $1.65 per gallon, according to AAA Texas.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.11, which is a penny less when compared to this day last week and 48 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year, the release said.
Although Thanksgiving is historically one of the busiest travel holiday periods, decreased demand and a growing supply continue to push retail gas prices down even further, the organization said. This year, AAA expects a decrease in Thanksgiving travel year-to-year due to increasing COVID-19 positive case numbers, renewed quarantine guidelines and the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.
All of this has prompted many Texans, who had plans to travel, to reconsider, AAA Texas said.